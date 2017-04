NEW ORLEANS, LA (NEWS10) – For the first time on earth, you can get champagne from a vending machine.

The machine is stocked with 320 mini bottles of champagne.

You buy a gold coin for $20 to buy your own bottle.

“Put a coin in the machine. Put in your lucky number. ABC26. Wait patiently while it dispenses the champagne without shaking it.”

The champagne vending machine is at Arnaud’s French 75 bar in New Orleans, which was named one of the top ten bars in America by Esquire Magazine.