Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez acquitted

FILE - In this April 15, 2015, file photo, former New England Patriots football player Aaron Hernandez listens as the guilty verdict is read during his murder trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Mass. The Bristol District Attorney's Office said Friday, July 24, 2015, that the investigation and trial cost them nearly a half-million dollars in overtime and expenses. Hernandez was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Odin Lloyd in June 2013, and faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. (Dominick Reuter/Pool Photo via AP, File)

BOSTON (AP) – Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has been acquitted in a Boston double slaying that prosecutors said was fueled by his anger over a spilled drink at a nightclub.

The former tight end for the New England Patriots was acquitted of all but one charge Friday over the 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

Prosecutors said Hernandez opened fire on the men’s car because he felt disrespected when one of them bumped into him and spilled his drink.

Hernandez had denied killing the men.

He’s already serving life in prison in the death of a man who was dating his fiancee’s sister.

