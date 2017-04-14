Male driver arrested for DWI after crashing car into telephone pole near Albany Shaker Road

LOUDONVILLE, NY (NEWS10) – A 28-year-old male has been arrested for DWI after crashing a car into a telephone pole.

It happened around 2am Friday near Traditional Lane and Albany Shaker Road in Loudonville.

National Grid is still on scene investigating.

Colonie Police say the male driver was not injured.

The police and the fire department have cleared the scene and a crew from Verizon has showed up to replace the telephone and wires that are lying across the road.

Colonie Police say the 28-year-old male driver also took out a mailbox and crashed into a couple of trees.

He’s still being processed back at the station so they are not releasing a name or his BAC level.

Police have cordoned off the block of Traditional Lane to Lacy Lane.

Drivers are still able to get around that closure through the Traditional Lane neighborhood.

