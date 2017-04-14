Crews battle overnight garage fire in Stephentown; nobody was injured

STEPHENTOWN, NY (NEWS10) – Crews battle overnight garage fire in rural Rensselaer County.
The garage caught fire on Garfield Road in Stephentown.
The garage was a total loss but was detached from the home.
Firefighters say nobody was injured.
