Crews battle overnight garage fire in Stephentown; nobody was injured

STEPHENTOWN, NY (NEWS10) – Crews battle overnight garage fire in rural Rensselaer County.

The garage caught fire on Garfield Road in Stephentown.

The garage was a total loss but was detached from the home.

Firefighters say nobody was injured.

