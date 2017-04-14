Cop pulls over toddler in toy truck for going ‘too fast’

FORT MCMURRAY, Canada (WCMH) — A 3-year-old Canadian boy has been busted for driving his pint-sized Ford F-150 truck a little too fast.

Nathan Snow was behind the wheel of his battery-powered toy vehicle with his trusty sidekick Lacey, a miniature Pomeranian, when a very big Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer got out of a very big cruiser to give him a speeding ticket.

“I thought, ‘Oh God, what did we do now?’” mom Heather Snow told InsideEdition.com Tuesday night. But the good-natured cop asked the parents if it was OK to pull over their son and give him his first traffic ticket.

Nathan seemed mostly bewildered by the whole situation, his mom said.

“He didn’t really understand — he’s 3,” she said. “He doesn’t really understand what a police officer is. So we’ve been trying to explain that police are who you go to if you’re in trouble.”

As the Mountie wrote “too fast!” on Nathan’s ticket, he chatted with the boy. “For your punishment I want you to go home and help mommy with the laundry,” Snow recounted.

The boy’s mother says she thinks the officer was just being kind to a kid in the neighborhood.