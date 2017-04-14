Can North Korea’s missiles hit the United States?

Web Staff Published:
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2012 file photo, a screen at the General Satellite Control and Command Center shows the moment North Korea's Unha-3 rocket is launched in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea said Monday, Sept. 14, 2015 it is ready to launch satellites aboard long-range rockets to mark a key national anniversary next month, a move expected to rekindle animosities with its rivals South Korea and the United States. North Korea has spent decades trying to perfect a multistage, long-range rocket. After several failures, it put its first satellite into space with a long-range rocket launched in late 2012. (AP Photo/File)

WASHINGTON (NEWS10/AP) – With tensions running high on the Korean Peninsula, can North Korea’s missiles reach the United States?

On Friday, North Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister Han Song Ryol is warning the United States that North Korea is ready to launch a pre-emptive strike if there are any signs of military aggression.

He says he cannot rule out a new nuclear test in the future despite reports that Washington is considering military action should North Korea go ahead with it.

Earlier in the week, Pres. Trump tweeted that North Korea is “looking for trouble.”

North Korea Missile Ranges

 

Philip E. Coyle, a senior science fellow at the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation and a former assistant secretary of defense, told the Washington Post that North Korea does not have the capability to reach the West Coast.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s