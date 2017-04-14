Can North Korea’s missiles hit the United States?

WASHINGTON (NEWS10/AP) – With tensions running high on the Korean Peninsula, can North Korea’s missiles reach the United States?

On Friday, North Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister Han Song Ryol is warning the United States that North Korea is ready to launch a pre-emptive strike if there are any signs of military aggression.

He says he cannot rule out a new nuclear test in the future despite reports that Washington is considering military action should North Korea go ahead with it.

Earlier in the week, Pres. Trump tweeted that North Korea is “looking for trouble.”

North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2017

North Korea Missile Ranges

Philip E. Coyle, a senior science fellow at the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation and a former assistant secretary of defense, told the Washington Post that North Korea does not have the capability to reach the West Coast.