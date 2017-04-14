Albany man charged with Grand Larceny in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY (NEWS10) – On Thursday, New York State Police in Wappinger arrested 82-year-old John Manning of Albany for Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class D Felony.

An investigation revealed that between January 2014 and July 2016, Manning embezzled in excess of $18,000 from a local Veteran’s organization while he was the treasurer. The incident was reported to the State Police in September of 2016.

Manning was arraigned at the Town of Poughkeepsie Court. He was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash or $40,000 bond, and his next appearance was scheduled for April 19.