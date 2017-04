SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Christians around the world are observing Good Friday, the day the faithful believe Jesus died on the cross.

In Schenectady, seven churches unite for the annual Way of the Cross procession.

It commemorates Jesus carrying the Cross, the Crucifixion and the day his body was placed in the tomb.

Each church designated a person to carry a large wooden cross and each pastor gave a short liturgy.