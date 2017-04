WESTON – 15 month old Pointer/Beagle (best guess), 40 pounds, owner surrender to an animal shelter.

Very playful; great with other active dogs, probably too playful for most cats.

Great with people, but Weston does need an all adult home where no children reside or visit frequently.

He would make a great companion for someone who likes long walks and/or jogs.

Companion Animal Placement Program 518-376-1043