19-year-old lung transplant patient denied treatment for smoking pot

(NEWS10) – A young lung-transplant patient was denied treatment due to smoking pot.

The Utah teen’s father says his 19-year-old son had been drug free for a year, but smoked with friends on Thanksgiving.

A severe form of Pneumonia hit soon after and caused his lungs to collapse. But doctors at University of Utah Hospital would not put him on the list due to strict guidelines against patients having alcohol, tobacco, or illicit drug dependencies.

Thankfully, the family found a hospital in Philadelphia that performed the surgery to save his life.