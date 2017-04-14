18 displaced after Elk Street fire in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Several people are without a home after a fire Friday afternoon.

Eighteen people were displaced after a fire impacted multiple homes on Elk Street. One family had just moved in.

“It’s just a lot,” Jenean Napoleon said. “You never imagine moving somewhere and then having to move right out.”

Napoleon just moved to Albany with her children and grandchildren. One day later, their new home was up in flames.

“We was in the house, everybody, and we literally didn’t even know the house was on fire,” she said.

It wasn’t until a few guys started knocking on their windows and door that they knew what was happening.

“He said, ‘Your house is on fire,’” Napoleon recalled. “I said, ‘What do you mean my house is on fire?’ So I told all the kids come on get out, get out.”

Around 1:15 p.m., crews responded to 425 Elk St.

“Upon arrival, they found a heavy ire condition in the rear of the building,” Albany Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Gregory said.

Crews got it under control in about 40 minutes. No one was injured. The rear of 425 was completely destroyed, and the two neighboring homes also sustained some damage.

“There’s some exterior damage to the adjoining structures that was separated by a 3 ft. alleyway on either side,” Gregory said.

Napoleon’s daughter, Brittney Williams, lost everything in her room, but she’s trying to stay positive.

“Everything happens for a reason, so it wasn’t meant for us to be here in this house,” she said.

Williams knows she’ll be able to replace her clothes and other items that were destroyed.

“It’s stressful, but we’re also thankful that we’re still alive and everyone’s okay,” she said.

At this time, that’s all that matters.

“We’ll get through,” Napoleon said. “God is not going to give me too much I can’t handle. We’ll pull through this as a family.”

The fire remains under investigation. Napoleon said the investigators believe the cause was electrical. They’ll be staying at a hotel for the time being.