Tri-City Valleycats helping to renovate four youth baseball fields in under 24 hours

COLONIE, NY (NEWS10) – The Tri-City Valleycats, along with the support of BlueShield of Northeastern New York and Hannaford Supermarkets, will be renovating four youth baseball fields in less than 24 hours.

This year’s location is the Colonie Little League’s Pee-Wee field in Cook Park.

The field, which is utilized by 7-8-year-old ball players, is getting brand new sod throughout the whole field, new bases installed, rebuilding of home plate and the pitcher’s mound, leveling of the playing surface, cutting of the baselines to correct specifications, and much more.

 

