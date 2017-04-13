Some Spectrum customers seeing their bills jump

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Many New Yorkers are seeing red when they open their bills from Spectrum. Those customers believe the cable provider has raised their rates for broadband internet or digital phone service.

When Spectrum’s parent company, Charter Communications bought out Time Warner Cable last year to form the nation’s second largest cable provider, both companies agreed to a laundry list of conditions, including warning customers of any upcoming changes in services offered, or rates.

That comes as a surprise to customers who have contacted us.

Consumer advocates suspected the merger of the two cable companies could lead to better quality, better customer service, but it would come at a price–rate hikes–and now a number of customers are telling us, that is what is happening, and without warning.

In the past Time Warner Cable customers have complained about rate hikes, but in reality, they actually had a low promotional rate that expired, and their bill just went back to the regular price.

A Charter Communications spokesman issued a statement, by email, saying when those promotional rates expire, customers can change to a new Spectrum package—which he contends would be a better bargain–or stick with their old Time Warner Cable package, at the regular rate.

If you are still not satisfied, you can file a complaint with the state Public Service Commission at 1-800-342-3377.