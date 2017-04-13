Senators Gillibrand, McCain announce legislation to fight opioid crisis

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and John McCain are teaming up to fight the opioid crisis.

The legislation would limit the initial prescription amount for acute pain to seven days.

Many people addicted to these medications often become hooked after long term use and over-prescription is being called a root cause of the addiction crisis.

“Too many lives have been destroyed, too many families have been torn apart, and too many communities all over New York are suffering because of this tragic epidemic. I am proud to join with Senator McCain in this urgent fight against the over-prescription of opioids, and I look forward to seeing it pass through the Senate as quickly as possible,” Sen. Gillibrand said.

The limit does not apply to chronic pain, cancer, end of life, or hospice care.