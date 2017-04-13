Rescue mission preparing 2K Easter meals

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – People at the Capital City Rescue Mission are hard at work, making sure everyone can celebrate Easter Sunday with a great meal.

Volunteers are preparing for 2,000 Easter meals this year fro their annual Easter banquet.

Those volunteers will help serve the meal, meet with guests, and provide a “homey” atmosphere for the poor and hungry. The kids will get to walk away with their own Easter basket.

“So it’s a chance to give back. There are so many people that are so less fortunate than myself and my family so I really enjoy it. My kids have participated in it for years,” Richard Cole, a volunteer, said.

This is the 35th year that the mission has offered the special meal to those in need.