Questions still surround New York’s free tuition program

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Now that the budget is passed free college tuition at state schools will become a reality this fall.

There are still a lot of questions surrounding the plan.

“At this point, college is kind of like high school in the sense that most people who want to do well in the future kind of need to go,” Rob McLoughlin, a sophomore, said.

“I think it’s good because it gives everybody the opportunity to go to college who can’t afford it,” Nick Antonello, a sophomore, said.

“The fact that that would benefit me, my brother, and family. That’s just great,” Randy Gaines, a senior, said.

Students at UAlbany have a largely positive reaction to free college tuition passed in this year’s state budget known as the Excelsior Scholarship.

“I think it’s amazing.”

Junior Ugochi Nriaka says some are frustrated about the requirement to stay and work in New York for the amount of time they have used the scholarship.

“I feel thought that a lot of people are upset about having to stay in new York to compensate for that.”

For her, it’s not a problem.

“It’s a small price to pay for free tuition.”

She’s hoping to qualify for the program for her last semester. For that to happen, her family’s total income has to be at or less than $100,000.

“Just having one year free I’m upset that I did have to pay three years but there are people who went through all four years even plus without free anything.”

Randy Gaines is a senior and says even though he can’t benefit from the excelsior scholarship directly but his younger brother can.

“The fact that he could get free college tuition but he has to do other things to get that–I feel like it’s great for me and my family at the same time,” Gaines said.

Nick Antonello says even if he doesn’t qualify, he thinks the program is a good idea.

“I wouldn’t be mad if I wasn’t eligible. Because like I said before it gives people the opportunity that can’t afford it,” Antonello said.

Individuals are not eligible for the Excelsior Scholarship if you already have a two or four-year degree; however, there is no age limit on the scholarship.

A spokesperson at UAlbany says they are still trying to work out how the program will work before it starts up in the fall.