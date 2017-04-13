Pres. Trump allows states to block Planned Parenthood money

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – President Trump reimposed a law allowing states to withhold federal money from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers on Thursday.

The measure gets rid of a rule approved in the last days of the Obama Administration that barred state and local governments from withholding federal funding for contraception, STDs, fertility, pregnancy care, and breast and cervical screenings from health providers, regardless of whether they performed abortions.

Gov. Cuomo recently proposed adding abortion protections established in Roe V. Wade to the state’s Constitution.