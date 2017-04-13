Police: Man leaves pets in deplorable conditions, floods home after leaving water on

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two dogs and two cats were reportedly abandoned in a Colonie home for at least a month but they aren’t the only victims.

Police arrested their owner Terry Shellenberger, who had been renting out a home. Police say Shellenberger left the animals in deplorable conditions but not entirely without water.

“Living in squalid, terrible conditions, as well as water running out of the sinks in the rented home to the point where it flooded the basement with approximately five or six feet of water,” Lieutenant Bob Winn said.

A mess that has taken days for workers to clean up.

The landlord is now facing thousands of dollars in repairs.

Workers say there is so much trash and damage in the home, this trailer had to be reloaded seven times.

Shellenberger’s past isn’t clean either. As a level 1 sex-offender, he was required to report a change of address.

Where investigators located him, wasn’t at his listed address.

“During this investigation, we found out that he’s been living at the Motel 6 in Albany, for at least a month, maybe longer according to their records.”

Crews continue pulling out trash and debris but the good news, the animals are doing okay.

“They actually were in pretty good condition, considering the conditions of the house. They don’t appear to have any physical ailments. They were not under-nourished.”