Mohawk River Hydropower plant improvements completed

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A $26 million project to improve the Crescent and Vischer Ferry hydroelectric facilities on the Mohawk River in the Capital River has been completed.

The state hopes this is another step toward its commitment to clean energy with a new standard that requires 50 percent of the state’s energy be generated from renewable sources by 2030.

“With our nation-leading investments in hydropower, we are building a sustainable, resilient and affordable energy system for all New Yorkers,” Governor Cuomo said. “This is one more major step in our efforts to set a bold, national standard for reducing energy emissions and for creating a cleaner and greener New York for future generations.”

New York Power Authority purchased the Vischer Ferry and Crescent plants from the New York State Department of Transportation in 1984. The governor’s office says it added two turbine-generators to each project in 1990, for approximately 6,000 kilowatts (kW) of combined new capacity. This preceded its 1993 overhaul of the two original turbine-generators at each facility, dating back to 1925.