Man sentenced in Glens Falls murder

Web Staff Published: Updated:

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man who admitted his role in the death of a Glens Falls man learned his fate on Thursday.

Kevin Chapman was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison.

His sentencing was part of a plea deal he took in exchange for testifying against Robert Henry. He was already found guilty in the murder of Kevin Jenks.

Police believe Jenks, who was openly gay, was lured by Henry as a potential love interest. During the meeting, Jenks was robbed and killed.

Henry faces life in prison when he is sentenced.

