TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Times Union, government email records of the Rensselaer County District Attorney Joel Abelove have been seized.

This is part of the ongoing investigation into Abelove’s handling of the death of Edson Thevenin, who was shot and killed by a Troy police officer.

This is the second time investigators seized communications from Abelove. In March, he turned over his cell phone.

Abelove says he is fully cooperating.