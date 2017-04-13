Group attempting to catch mysterious “Rue” the rooster in Albany neighborhood

By Published:

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Albany’s now “famous” rooster will hopefully be getting a new home today.

An employee with the Catskill Animal Sanctuary in Saugerties says she’s planning on finding “Rue” the rooster on Parkwood Street Thursday morning and moving him to a safe place in Kingston.

She says the plan is to catch him around dawn hoping to lure him into a crate with some grapes.

Reaction to “Rue” has been mixed in the Albany neighborhood. Some people think he’s a celebrity and others dread his 4am wake up calls.

