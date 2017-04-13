Garbage disposals recalled over risk of flying metal

WASHINGTON (CNN) – Anaheim Manufacturing and Moen are recalling about $146,000 garbage disposals because metal parts inside could fly off during use.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says 22 customers have reported metal components flying out of disposals.

Three people have been hit by metal but no injuries have been reported.

The disposals were sold in retail stores and online from December 2015 and March 2017.

If you have a recalled model, you are advised to stop using it immediately and call the manufacturer for a free replacement.