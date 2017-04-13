Budget mistake eliminates Start-Up NY reports

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The new state budget is cutting a crucial reporting system to an already struggling economic program.

Companies in the Start-Up NY initiative are no longer required to file annual reports to stay in the program because it was left out by accident, according to lawmakers.

Start-Up NY offers 10 tax free years to companies that set up shop near colleges.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said it would create more than 4,000 jobs statewide, but it only yielded 800 after the state’s own report was four months late last year.