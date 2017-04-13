Body found on tracks in Rensselaer, train traffic halted

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man is dead after it is believed he was struck by a train.

Emergency crews were called to the train tracks off South Street in Rensselaer by Papscanee Island Nature Preserve around 4 p.m. Thursday. A passerby said they saw a body on the tracks.

Police believe a man in his 20s was struck by a train, but his death remains under investigation. They said no train was stopped on the tracks when they arrived on scene.

“It’s still under investigation,” Rensselaer Det. Scott Earing said. “We’re working with the Amtrak Police Department. They also have personnel here on scene with us, and we’re going to put together exactly what occurred.”

Amtrak said train traffic is being halted in the area while police investigate.

#BREAKING: Multiple law enforcement agencies by the train tracks off South St in Rensselaer by Papscanee Island Nature Preserve @WTEN pic.twitter.com/dNprIG3NUe — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) April 13, 2017