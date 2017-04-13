Alleged driver in fiery Blessings Tavern crash expected in court

COLONIE, NY (NEWS10) – The alleged driver in a fiery crash that almost killed his teenage passenger is due in court.

19-year-old Michael Carr is facing charges of Vehicular Assault and Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs.

Police said his BMW smashed into the side of Blessings Tavern in Colonie last fall.

16-year-old Niko Dinovo ran from the crash, on fire, before being flown to Westchester Burn Unit with 3rd degree burns covering most of his body.

He’s been hanging on to life ever since.

“He’s had 16 surgeries already. It IS very serious to where family and friends are coming here. Because we got to rally around him and pick him up and he’s not stable enough to do surgery,” said Michael Dinovo.

The family says they are not concerned right now with Carr’s court appearance just Niko’s battle to recover.

Thursday, the DA’s office says Michael Carr is scheduled for another arraignment, this time on an unsealed Grand Jury indictment.