Albany Med teaches HS students CPR skills

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local students learned some emergency life-saving training on Thursday.

Albany Medical Center donated CPR kits to 200 students at Albany High School, teaching them how to revive somebody using just their hands.

Their goal is to make sure that all high school graduates know how to recognize when they need to do it and, more importantly, to not be afraid to do it.

Hospital officials say the more people know how to perform these life-saving actions, the more lives they can save.

“The more people we can get trained across the country in CPR, the more likely we are to save the victims of sudden cardiac arrest,” Dr. Michael Dailey, Chief Division of Prehospital Emergency Medicine at Albany Medical Center, said. “Right now, about 400,000 people a year are dying of sudden cardiac death. That means their heart suddenly stops. We can save a significant number of those patients if there is early CPR.”

Dr. Dailey, who is also the medical director of the Albany Fire Department, says 350,000 people suffer cardiac arrest every single year. Of those, only about a tenth of those that make it to the hospital survive.