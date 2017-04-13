About 100 gather for protest outside Rep. Faso town hall

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While holding his first town hall in the Capital Region, a local representative faced criticism from his constituents.

Rep. John Faso held a town hall at the WMHT studios on Thursday. At the same time, around 100 people rallied outside against him.

“We are the people that he is here to represent, and he can’t speak for us if he doesn’t speak to us,” Kelli Gilmore, of Saugerties, said.

Many of Faso’s constituents said he hasn’t taken the time to talk with them and hear their concerns.

“We’ve been neglected,” Gilmore said.

Gilmore has been to Faso’s office and has tried to get his attention. She said he doesn’t respond and doesn’t like to hold town halls.

“A lot of congressmen are avoiding them because they don’t like what their constituents have to say,” she said.

Only 60 people were allowed to attend Thursday’s town hall. For Gilmore and the others rallying outside, it wasn’t acceptable.

The small crowd rallied to have their voices heard on a number of topics. For Chelly Hegan, the topic was women’s healthcare and access to Planned Parenthood.

“All of those things were things that Congressman Faso said he would support, and then he turned around and did not,” she said.

For Dustin Reidy, the issue was TrumpCare, something he said Faso was a big supporter of.

“Would have ripped away healthcare from over 65,000 of his constituents to pay for a billionaire tax cut,” he said.

Regardless of topic, and even though they weren’t inside, they hope they caught Faso’s attention.

“I think that the more that we resist and tell him that we don’t support these changes that he’s making,” Gilmore said. “He knows he’s not going to get re-elected in 2018.”

Faso doesn’t currently have any other town halls scheduled.