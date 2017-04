One look and you will fall in love!

Say hello to Paddy. He is a 9-month-old Yorkie mix that is a typical puppy. Happy, friendly, playful, energetic and loving.

Paddy is learning to walk on a leash and loves playing outside even in the rain and snow. Especially if there is mud.

He especially loves to cuddle next to you where ever you are. He is a great little boy!

Free to Be Me Rescue 518-956-1804