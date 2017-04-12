United Airlines CEO speaks out to ABC News after passenger dragged off plane

ABC News Published:

NEW YORK (ABC NEWS) – United Airlines is still facing backlash after a passenger was forcibly removed from a flight in Chicago over the weekend.

United CEO Oscar Munoz spoke exclusively to ABC News Wednesday morning about the incident.

During the interview, Munoz promised that this incident will not happen again.

“It’s not so much what I thought but what I felt, the word shame comes to mind,” Munoz said. “As I think about our business and people, I think it’s important to apologize to Dr. Dao, his family, the passengers on that flight, our customers, our employees.”

He says “you saw us at a bad moment” and the company will review company policies, specifically the use of law enforcement aboard aircraft.

