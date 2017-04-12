Portion of Western Avenue closed due to partial building collapse

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A portion of Western Avenue is closed in Albany.

Western Avenue between North Lake Avenue and Cortland Place is closed due to a partial building collapse.

Part of the façade of a brownstone on Western Avenue fell off.

