Portion of Western Avenue closed due to partial building collapse

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A portion of Western Avenue is closed in Albany.

Western Avenue between North Lake Avenue and Cortland Place is closed due to a partial building collapse.

Part of the façade of a brownstone on Western Avenue fell off.

Firefighters climbing onto the roof pic.twitter.com/Bsjfzuwjde — Carmen Chau (@CChau88) April 12, 2017