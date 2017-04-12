Police: Student becomes unconscious after coach uses choke-hold maneuver

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Indian River Central School District coach was arrested after police say endangered the welfare of a child.

Lloyd Kevin Smith, 46, is accused of performing a mixed martial arts style maneuvers on a 16-year-old male student at the Indian River High School.

Police say one of the demonstrations included a choke-hold type maneuver causing the student to become unconscious. The student then fell to the ground and stuck his head on a glass and metal door.

Smith, is the district’s varisty baseball coach, was charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

He was issued and appearance ticket.