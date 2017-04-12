PAL hosts annual Breakfast of Champions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local champions gathered Wednesday for an annual breakfast honoring those who build up area youth.

The annual “Breakfast of Champions” was held by the Albany Police Athletic League, also known as PAL, at the Marriott Hotel in Albany.

This year’s breakfast inducted Jerry Jennings, Ashley Chapple, and Jim and Kathy Morrell into the PAL Hall of Fame for their outstanding work with local youth.

PAL is a non-profit that brings together kids, police, and the community to build better relationships and develop team work skills.

“We have so many terrific kids out there,” said PAL Executive Director Richard Ricchiuti.

This year’s keynote speaker at the breakfast was another local champion: Super Bowl winning David Gamble, who is from the Albany area and played for the Denver Broncos.