New guidance from the NY attorney general explains tenants’ rights

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Attorney General’s Office says they have been receiving a high number of calls regarding landlords threatening to contact federal immigration officials and have the tenants deported in an attempt to illegally displace them.

The new guidance explains a number of legal protections that all New Yorkers have, including laws that prevent landlords from evicting or harassing tenants based on their immigration status.

“Every New York tenant has a basic legal right to live in peace in their home. Harassment of tenants based on immigration status is not only appalling – it’s unlawful,” said Attorney General Schneiderman. “This guidance will help ensure that all tenants know their rights – and should serve as a reminder: my office will pursue to the fullest extent of the law any landlord who illegally harasses tenants.”

The Attorney General’s new guidance is available here.