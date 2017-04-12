Mohawk Hudson Humane Society president Brad Shear is resigning

By Published: Updated:
Left to right: District Attorney David Soares, Chairman Sean Ward, Eileen Clinton, Brad Shear, Legislator Richard Mendick, Legislator Mark Grimm, Legislator Paul Burgdorf, Sheriff Craig Apple

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Brad Shear has resigned as President and CEO of the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, the MHHS Board of Directors announced Wednesday.

Shear will continue in his present position as President and CEO until April 28 and continue on in a consulting role until May 24 to ensure a smooth transition according to the release announcing Shear’s resignation.

Todd Cramer, currently the Vice President of Operations and Chief of Staff, will serve as interim President after Shear departs.

“It has been a privilege to work with Brad Shear as a part of the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society team,” said Cramer. “And I am honored to be selected to succeed him as the Interim President. Going forward, we will continue to provide the high quality animal care and programs our community has come to expect from us.”

Shear says he plans to continue his work to “create a healthier more resilient community.”

“It has been such an honor to serve as the leader of this incredible organization,” said Shear. “I look forward to seeing the success of the MHHS as it continues to be a force for positive change in our community.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s