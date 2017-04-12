Mohawk Hudson Humane Society president Brad Shear is resigning

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Brad Shear has resigned as President and CEO of the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, the MHHS Board of Directors announced Wednesday.

Shear will continue in his present position as President and CEO until April 28 and continue on in a consulting role until May 24 to ensure a smooth transition according to the release announcing Shear’s resignation.

Todd Cramer, currently the Vice President of Operations and Chief of Staff, will serve as interim President after Shear departs.

“It has been a privilege to work with Brad Shear as a part of the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society team,” said Cramer. “And I am honored to be selected to succeed him as the Interim President. Going forward, we will continue to provide the high quality animal care and programs our community has come to expect from us.”

Shear says he plans to continue his work to “create a healthier more resilient community.”

“It has been such an honor to serve as the leader of this incredible organization,” said Shear. “I look forward to seeing the success of the MHHS as it continues to be a force for positive change in our community.”