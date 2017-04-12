Local travel agent pleads guilty to stealing from her clients

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local travel agent admitted she stole tens of thousands of dollars from her own clients.

Anna Marie Perrotti plead guilty on Wednesday to Grand Larceny.

She faces six months in prison if she is able to pay back the money she got illegitimately. If she can’t, she could face more time in prison.

Perrotti operated out of Sand Dollar Travel in Clifton Park. Prosecutors said she would take payment from clients to arrange vacations and then she wouldn’t follow through.

Perrotti admitted to stealing over $47,000. New York State Police believe the real total may be closer to $350,000.