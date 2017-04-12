Gov. Cuomo signs free college tuition legislation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo officially signed the state’s historic college tuition plan into law on Wednesday.

His guest was former Secretary of State and former Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton.

The Excelsior Scholarship is the first for the United States. It will provide tuition-free college at New York’s public universities to students whose parents make less than $125,00 a year.

The new initiative is set to be phased in over the next three years. It starts with families making up to $100,000 a year this fall.