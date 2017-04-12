Drunk driver who went over roundabout with 19-month-old son in the back sentenced

CAMBRIDGESHIRE, England (NEWS10) – A drunk driver who went over a roundabout with her 19-month-old son in the backseat was sentenced for two driving offenses.

The crash happened last December.

Tania Chikwature, 32, was accused of failing to go around the roundabout, launching her vehicle 15 feet into the air, before landing on its roof. The vehicle then crashed into the guardrail before coming to a stop about 200 feet up the road.

Members of the public pulled the toddler out of the wreckage. Both Chikwature and the toddler were transported to the hospital.

Chikwature pleaded last month to dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of alcohol at a hearing last month. She was ordered to serve 26 weeks in prison and pay a victim surcharge on Monday.

Police say Chikwature’s blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit.