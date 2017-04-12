‘Charging Bull’ sculptor accuses NYC of violating his rights over ‘Fearless Girl’ statue

By Published:

NEW YORK (AP) — The sculptor of Wall Street’s “Charging Bull” statue is accusing New York City of violating his legal rights by allowing the “Fearless Girl” statue to be installed facing the bronze beast without his permission.

Attorney Norman Siegel tells The Associated Press that Arturo Di Modica will explain Wednesday how he’s challenging city officials who are allowing the bronze girl to stay until February. Siegel says he already demanded the city release documents showing what procedures were followed.

Di Modica calls the statue an “advertising trick” created by two corporate giants. He says the presence of “Fearless Girl” infringes on his own copyrighted artistic expression while drawing global attention.

The Italian-born sculptor created the bull after the 1987 stock market crash as a symbol of America’s financial resilience.

___

This story has been corrected to show Modica will explain his challenge on Wednesday, not Thursday.

