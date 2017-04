WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs released the average wait times for individual VA clinics across the country for the month of February.

The VA says actual wait times for each individual veteran may be shorter or longer than the average wait time.

According to the VA, 94 percent of veterans are scheduled for care no later than 30 days after the requested date.

Average wait times for local clinics

Find average wait times for clinics outside our area.