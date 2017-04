Related Coverage Police provide new details in shooting death of Amsterdam man

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three local teenagers arrested following a deadly shooting have pleaded not guilty.

Raymond Matros, Anthony Matros and their friend 19-year-old Christopher Malave Jr. entered a not guilty plea to the 14-count indictment.

Police say Raymond shot and killed 23-year-old Alex Martuscello on his front porch.

Police believe all the men knew each other and went to the home to “settle a score.”

The trio is expected to go to trial in September.