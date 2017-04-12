Albany homicide victim related to mayor’s son

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The second homicide of the year in Albany impacting the city of Albany.

On Tuesday, Mayor Kathy Sheehan revealed on Tuesday her adopted son’s brother is the victim.

Christopher Hardy who was shot and killed on Saturday. On Tuesday night, family and friends held a memorial near First and Quail Streets, the site where he was killed. Candles and balloons were left in his memory.

“It’s just sad. Sad to even look at his memorial,” Tayron Clark, a cousin of Hardy, said.

At a loss for words, Clark hasn’t quite grasped the reality that 27-year-old Hardy, who he describes as a family man, is gone.

Police say Hardy was shot to death while sitting in his car late Saturday Afternoon.

On Wednesday, Albany Police say they believe the father of two young sons, was targeted and that he knew his killer.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” Clark said. “It was really sad to hear because he was nothing but a family man and for something to happen like this to him he really avoided violence.”

Family members remain puzzled by the murder as Albany Police look into whether the crime could possibly be gang related.

“Probably was at the wrong place at the wrong time. Like I said, he avoided violence and never really did anything to anybody,” Clark said.

Police are still investigating the incident.

No one has been arrested at this time.