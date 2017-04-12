8-year-old boy takes car to drive 4-year-old sister to McDonald’s

WCMH
A cheeseburger meal from a McDonald's restaurant is seen in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, July 22, 2009.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WCMH) — An 8-year-old boy from East Palestine got behind the wheel of his father’s van on Sunday and drove to McDonald’s with his 4-year-old sister on board.

East Palestine Police told WFMJ that the boy looked up videos on YouTube on how to drive. He told police he just wanted to buy a cheeseburger.

Officer Jacob Koehler said witnesses say the boy followed the rules of the road, staying within speed limits and making sure to stop for lights.

The siblings got to eat at McDonald’s while they waited for their grandparents to pick them up. No charges are being filed, police say.

