Capital Melts serves up 12 hours of grilled cheese for a good cause

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Capital Melts in Downtown Albany is holding a Melt-A-Thon Wednesday, featuring 12 hours of grilled cheese for a good cause.

The café is extending their hours just for the event, opening at 6 a.m. To get an early start selling those melty, cheesy sandwiches.

Capital Melts will donate $1 from every melt purchase to the La Salle School in Albany and match the total donated from customers at the counter.

The La Salle School is a multi-faceted agency that provides programs for youth and families in crisis, including specialized residential placement, day service education, and alternative detention services.

Capitol Melts is all about the cheese – with every sandwich revolving around a proprietary blend of regionally sourced cheeses.

The shop offers a variety of melts ranging from the classic “Say Cheese,” to unique varieties like “Red Pepper, Pesto & Spinach,” “Mac & Cheese” and “Wingless Buffalo.”