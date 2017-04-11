Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts visits RPI

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A special guest at RPI drew hundreds of people to the school’s EMPAC auditorium on Tuesday.

This was an unusual forum for Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts. He usually speaks at law schools, which is probably why he used the first part of his presentation to explain the history of chief justices and their connection to science.

“Throughout this whole process, we’ve been quietly deciding on cases.”

That was before Neil Gorsuch restored the Supreme Court’s nine member balance.

“The new justice is not a Republican or a Democrat.”

Roberts addressed the partisanship, calling it a great concern affecting how the everyday person views the judicial branch.

In the auditorium listening closely was RPI student Hannah Merrow, who’s planning to go to law school one day.

“Hearing from a Supreme Court justice is my lifelong dream.”

Chief Justice says it may be a good thing court proceedings aren’t televised.

“We might end of talking like they do in Congress.”

Where does the truth fall in how Justice Roberts decides on key cases?

“My job is not to enforce universal truth but to enforce the Constitution.”

On this most noteworthy of days with impeccable timing from the chief justice just days after swearing in the surpreme court’s newest justice.

The audience was able to see a side of Roberts one rarely gets to see. He used his humor to connect with his audience and explain why.

“Judges are not supposed to be popular.”

Though it seems with a standing ovation, he was a big hit with this crowd.

Nearly 900 people were there to see his talk.