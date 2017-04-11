Students, faculty at St. Rose raise money for St. Baldrick’s Foundation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Students and faculty at Saint Rose joined in the battle against childhood cancer on Tuesday.

Members of the college shaved their heads bald to help raise money and awareness for the Saint Baldrick’s Foundation.

The money will be used to fund research and drug treatment development.

Some of the volunteers say they never gave going bald a second thought.

“As soon as I figured out when the shaving date was like sign me up,” Justine Pascqual, a student, said.

Around 15 people signed p to shave their hair. The students are hoping to raise $10,000.