Sen. Schumer pushing for opioid legislation

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The battle against the raging opioid addiction epidemic continues.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is now throwing his muscle behind new legislation to help in that fight.

Sen. Schumer says the bill will help the Capital Region address issues impacting the community that comes with addiction, an increase in crime, overdoses, and deaths.

He says it provides U.S. Customs and Border Protection with high-tech screening devices, lab equipment and facilities needed to better detect drugs flowing across the border.

It would also increase the number of agents and scientists available to test for fentanyl and other synthetic opiates.