Schenectady Co. Legislature approves $350K toward Plotter Kill Preserve improvements

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County legislators passed a resolution to allow improvements to be made at the Plotter Kill Preserve to make the area safer for hikers.

Known for its three waterfalls, the Plotter Kill Preserve is a popular spot for hikers, but too often, people get closer than they should.

“There’s young kids around here, like, kids do get close to the edge and they could definitely fall and get seriously hurt,” hiker Tim Smith said.

In 2015, 17-year-old Carly Sinnott fell several feet into a waterfall. Since then, hikers said they have become more cautious.

“There’s always, you know, that fear of something happening,” hiker Amanda Beart said. “You just have to be cautious.”

Following Sinnott’s death, Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara approved a $600,000 state project to make improvements at the preserve. Tuesday night, $350,000 was approved.

He released a statement Tuesday. It read in-part:

With this investment, we can now improve access to the Plotter Kill Preserve. The funding will ensure that residents and regional visitors can continue to enjoy this community gem for years to come.

Changes include trail markers, installation of observation platforms near waterfalls, and roads will be made wider.

“The trails are very difficult to navigate,” Schenectady County Legislator Majority Leader Gary Hughes said. “There’s a lot of steep, rocky areas. A number of individuals have fallen with serious injuries.”

Improvements could begin as soon as Summer 2017. The remaining $250,000 still needs to be voted on as part of the project.