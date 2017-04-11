Putin wants UN investigation of Syria attack

By Published:
Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual end of year news conference in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015. Putin says that Russia's economy is showing signs of stabilization despite plummeting oil prices. Putin, speaking Thursday at a news conference televised live, said that despite a GDP drop caused by a drop in global oil prices, Russia's main commodity, the nation's industries have started to rebound. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

MOSCOW (AP) – President Vladimir Putin says Russia will appeal to the United Nations to investigate last week’s chemical attack in Syria.

Moscow has dismissed suggestions that the Syrian government that it backs could be behind the attack in Idlib province.

Putin told reporters on Tuesday that Russia would appeal to a U.N. agency in the Hague, urging it to hold an official probe.

Putin also said Russia has received intelligence about planned “provocations” using chemical weapons that would put the blame on the Syrian government.

Russia has defended Bashar Assad’s government which has been accused of launching a chemical weapons attack on the Idlib province.

Putin meets U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson later Tuesday.

