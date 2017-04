LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Court proceedings are underway for a man accused in a deadly boat crash on Lake George last year.

The crash took the life of 8-year-old Charlotte McCue.

Alex West is at a pretrial hearing where lawyers will decide what evidence will be permitted at trial.

Witnesses are testifying during the hearing.

Evidence of drugs in his system will not be used due to an issue with a search warrant.

West is facing a 12 count indictment. His trial is scheduled to begin on April 17.